10,431 farmers apply for drip, sprinkling equipment in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh

January 13, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 10,431 farmers have registered with the Rythu Barosa Kendras for drip and sprinkling facilities in the 15 upland mandals in the Eluru district.

According to an official release, ₹19.88 crore has been earmarked for the drip and sprinkling equipment to be given to the eligible farmers as part of the target to bring 6,000 hectares under the micro irrigation system.

Farmers cultivating below five acres of land will be eligible to get the drip irrigation facility with 90% subsidy.

