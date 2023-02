February 09, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Krishna district police conducted a mega health camp for its personnel at Machilipatnam on Wednesday. As many as 1,041 police personnel aged 40 years and above underwent checkup in the first phase of the initiative. SP P. Joshua was among the others who underwent the health checkup. In an initiative to ensure healthcare is available to all the personnel, the Police Department has planned to screen all 3,063 personnel in the district.