104 succumb to COVID-19 in a day in State

20,109 recoveries outnumber new cases at 18,767

The State has again reported over 100 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, 104 deaths and 18,767 infections were reported. The death toll increased to 10,126 and the cumulative case tally jumped to 15,80,827. The number of active cases remains at 2,09,237 even as 20,109 patients have recovered in the past day. So far, 13,61,464 patients have recovered registering a recovery rate of 86.12%.

The daily positivity rate came down to 20.48% from 22.05% on Saturday. In the past day, 91,629 samples were tested. The overall positivity rate of the 1.862 crore samples is 8.49%.

Chittoor district reported 15 deaths in 24 hours while West Godavari registered 13 and Vizianagaram 11. All other districts reported less than 10 deaths – Visakhapatnam (9), Anantapur (8), East Godavari (8), Guntur (8), Krishna (8), Kurnool (8), Srikakulam (7), Nellore (6) and Kadapa (3) – except Prakasam district which reported zero deaths.

District-wise numbers

All the districts reported less than 3,000 new infections and four less than 1,000. The district-wise new infections were as follows: East Godavari (2,887), Chittoor (2,323), West Godavari (1,972), Anantapur (1,846), Visakhapatnam (1,668), Guntur (1,249), Kurnool (1,166), Prakasam (1,162), Nellore (1,045), Srikakulam (971), Kadapa (883), Vizianagaram (821) and Krishna (774).

Meanwhile, Prakasam joined the districts with over one lakh cases. It has over 24,800 active cases next to East Godavari which has 33,837 active cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the districts so far are as follows: East Godavari (2,05,856), Chittoor (1,75,010), Guntur (1,43,030), West Godavari (1,32,281), Anantapur (1,28,694), Visakhapatnam (1,26,654), Nellore (1,11,785), Kurnool (1,07,978), Srikakulam (1,02,826), Prakasam (1,00,382), Kadapa (89,536), Krishna (83,423) and Vizianagaram (70,477).