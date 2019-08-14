104 students graduate from IIT-T

Four years after their admission into the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T), 104 students walked out of the campus with their degrees after the institute’s maiden convocation that was held on Tuesday.

A total of 103 B.Tech students and an M.S. student received degrees from Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ at the convocation held on Tuesday. The institute’s permanent campus, developed on a war-footing in a sprawling 530 acres at Merlapaka village in Yerpedu mandal of Chittoor district, 27 km from the temple city, wore a festive look with a number of parents attending the grand event to watch their wards formally becoming graduates.

Mentored by IIT Madras, IIT-T launched its academic programme from a temporary campus on August 5, 2015 and has grown in strength with 823 students on its rolls, including 582 pursuing B.Tech, 118 M.Tech, 10 M.Sc, 32 M.S and 81 Ph.D. At 17%, the female student enrolment percentage is the highest here among all IITs.

‘For the greater good’

At the convocation, Mr. Pokhriyal recalled the contribution of the great IITians to the country and wished today’s graduates to join the glorious tradition of striving for the nation’s success.

“We should not forget that a large part of the country lives in villages and small towns and their needs of science and technology in everyday lives. I am sure that you all will agree that the booming technologies like automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning and sustainable technologies in the areas of energy and materials will be meaningful only when we make use of these to improve the social and economic condition of ordinary citizens. I strongly believe that IIT Tirupati will take up this immense social responsibility and serve the larger interests of the country,” he said. State HRD Minister Audimoolapu Suresh reiterated the State Government’s commitment to quality education, recalling the allocation of ₹33,000 crore in its budget. MHRD Secretary R. Subrahmanyam called IIT-T the ‘first and best’ among the six new IITs launched after 2014 and wanted IIT and IISER, coming up in the vicinity, to work in tandem to achieve synergy.

Focus areas

IIT-T Director K.N. Satyanarayana read out the institute’s report and reiterated the institute’s focus on smart infrastructure, food technologies and precision agriculture, materials and manufacturing, energy, education technologies and design.

The day also marked the inauguration of the Stage 1A (transit) campus by Mr. Pokhriyal, which will be integrated into the permanent campus with the next stage of construction. Though the masterplan is for 12,000 students, the approved DPR envisages construction of a complete campus to cater to 2,500 students, 250 faculty members and 275 staff members, slated for completion by 2024.