104 malpractice cases booked in Inter exams

As many as 104 students have been booked for malpracatice in the Intermediate Public Examinations in the State, said Board of Intermediate Education Secretary V. Ramakrishna.

Flying squads, task force teams, chief superintendents and invigilators booked the cases in different centres, he said.

About 10 lakh students appeared for the examination, which were conducted in a fair manner. The second year exams were completed on Wednesday, he said and thanked all the officers, institutions and staff for conducting the examinations smoothly and peacefully.

“Relaxation on ‘one minute’ rule, allowing hall tickets without principal’s signature, live streaming, introduction of ‘Know Your Seat App’, task force teams helped us in conducting IPE incident-free,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

Evaluation

As per the directions of the Education Minister, all measures will be taken at the evaluation centres to prevent outbreak of coronavirus in all districts. Regional Inspection Officers (RIOs) concerned had been instructed to visit the centres and take steps to maintain hygienic conditions at the valuation centres, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

The RIOs should ensure one metre spacing between the examiners, provide hand wash solutions or sanitisers, first aid boxes and keep the centres clean in all districts. The officers should be in touch with the District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs) and call State Helpline No.104, for any help, Mr. Ramakrishna added.