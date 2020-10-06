1,031 new cases in Nellore, Prakasam

incidence of coronavirus showed signs of easing in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as the number of fresh cases and fatalities dropped while more persons recovered in Nellore and Prakasam districts in the last 24 hours.

The toll marginally rose to 956 in the region with four more deaths during the period. The toll touched the 500-mark in Prakasam as two more persons succumbed to the pandemic during the period. With an equal number of deaths, the toll reached the 456-mark in Nellore district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Monday night.

With 1,031 new cases, the number of cumulative confirmed cases rose to 1,07,762 in the two districts, where 98,006 persons have so far recovered from the disease. In Nellore district, 52,210 persons recovered from the disease while as many as 45,796 persons have so far recovered from the illness in Prakasam district.

Health professionals heaved a sigh of relief as the number of persons getting discharged from hospitals was more by about 500 in the two districts.

As many as 1,525 persons, including 1,024 in Prakasam district recovered from illness in the last 24 hours. With this the number of active cases dropped to 9,256 in the two districts, including 3,985 in Nellore district.