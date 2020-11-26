1,031 new cases and eight deaths in State

VIJAYAWADA

26 November 2020 23:15 IST

Guntur clocks highest single-day tally of 172; two of the fatalities are from Krishna

The State has reported 1,031 new COVID-19 infections and eight deaths in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, taking the tally to 8,65,705 and the toll to 6,970. The mortality rate was put at 0.81%.

More 1,081 patients recovered during the period taking the recovery rate to 97.74%. A total of 8,46,120 patients recovered so far. With this, 12,615 patients were undergoing treatment at present.

In the last 24 hours, 67,269 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 1.53%. So far, 98.5 lakh samples had been tested with a positivity rate of 8.78%.

Krishna district once again reported two new deaths, the highest among the districts. While there were no fatalities in six districts, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Visakhpatnam and West Godavari reported one new death each.

Five districts reported more than 100 new infections, and Guntur reported the highest single-day tally among the districts.

The district-wise tally of new infections is as follows: Guntur (172), Krishna (162), West Godavari (126), East Godavari (117), Chittoor (102), Visakhpatnam (84), Anantapur (56), Kadapa (55), Prakasam (43), Nellore (41), Vizianagaram (29), Srikakulam (23) and Kurnool (21).

The overall tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,22,087), West Godavari (92,050), Chittoor (83,444), Guntur (72,566), Anantapur (66,593), Prakasam (61,387), Nellore (61,313), Kurnool (60,165), Visakhapatnam (57,955), Kadapa (54,226), Srikakulam (45,398), Krishna (45,052) and Vizianagaram (40,574).