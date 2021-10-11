1,031 kg ganja seized, two from Maharashtra arrested

Authorities of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have arrested two persons hailing from Maharashtra and seized 1,031 kg ganja worth about ₹1 crore from their possession.

SEB Assistant Enforcement Superintendent M. Rambabu said the accused, identified as Nakul Kailash Gaikwad and Sayyad Ibrahim, had been caught while they were allegedly transporting the contraband in a lorry, at the Lala Cheruvu area in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

“Investigation is under way to nab the other members of the gang,” Mr. Rambabu said.

Another seizure

Meanwhile, in another seizure on Sunday, the Rajamahendravaram police arrested three persons and recovered 30 kg ganja from them while they were transporting it in a car. The accused were identified as V. Rajababu of Visakhapatnam district, and Mohammad Ali and Sayyad Imran of Tamil Nadu.