10.26 lakh children enrolled in Anganwadi pre-schools in State

8.34 lakh students take mid-day meal on first day of reopening

As many as 10,26,580 children, aged three to six years, have been enrolled in 55,607 Anganwandi centres, which were renamed as Anganwadi pre-schools, out of 12,18,239 children identified in the State.

In all, 8,35,209 children attended school on the first day on Monday, after reopening of the centres after the pandemic. The staff served mid-day meals to 8,34,595 students in the pre-schools, Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Director Kritika Shukla said.

Visakhapatnam district has enrolled 1,17,058 students, the highest in the State, followed by 1,02,003 students in Anantapur district, 99,102 students in East Godavari, and 97,380 in Kurnool district.

Regarding attendance in pre-schools, 98,806 children attended classes on the first day in East Godavari district, 96,255 in Visakhapatnam and 76,062 children in Prakasam district in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, Ms. Shukla said on Tuesday.

The mid-day meal scheme is being implemented at all Anganwadi pre-schools in the State. The staff will serve rice, dal and rasam under the scheme, the Director said.