1.02 lakh candidates to appear for Intermediate examinations in four districts of Andhra Pradesh

March 14, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Over 1.02 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the Intermediate examinations, scheduled to commence from March 15, in the erstwhile East Godavari district.

Intermediate Education Regional Joint Director I. Sarada has said that the examinations would be held in the 140 centres, including 15 sensitive centres in the four districts, East Godavari, Kakinada, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema. The examination centres would be under the CC camera surveillance, she said.

