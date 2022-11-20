  1. EPaper
102 kg ganja seized, four arrested in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh

They were ‘smuggling’ the contraband from the AOB area to Maharashtra

November 20, 2022 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas

VIJAYAWADA

The NTR district police arrested four persons from Chitrakonda area of the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) and seized 102 kg of ganja, two cars, mobile phones and ₹19,000 cash from them, said Nandigama DSP G. Nageswara Reddy.

Siva Ramireddy of Kolanukonda village, Guntur district, and the three other accused were smuggling the contraband from the AOB area to Maharashtra, said Mr. Reddy at a press conference held at Nandigama in the NTR District Police Commissionerate limits on Saturday.

