101st anniversary celebrations of Bapu’s loincloth attire observed

Samuel Jonathan P 2317 BAPATLA
September 22, 2022 21:51 IST

A meeting to mark the 101st anniversary celebrations of the father of nation Gandhiji in loincloth attire was organised by Forum for Better Bapatla at Oxford School in Bapatla town on Thursday. Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said that many freedom fighters risked their lives and made many sacrifices for the liberation of the people of India from the  hands of British rule. It is popular among the people that on  September 22, 1921, Gandhiji started wearing loincloth attire in Madurai, and it has been 101 years since this event. In order to fight in the movement with all the poor in the country, he changed his dress and used the clothes made in the country as one of the others and moved forward as an example to many in the independence movement. The youth of today’s society should take inspiration from the lives and sacrifices of our freedom fighters and move ahead in their future, he said.

