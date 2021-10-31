Andhra Pradesh

1,018 RBKs to procure paddy in E. Godavari

Staff Reporter KAKINADA 31 October 2021 00:08 IST
Updated: 31 October 2021 00:08 IST

Paddy will be procured through 1,018 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) in East Godavari district in the kharif 2021-22. District Collector Ch. Hari Kiran, Joint Collector Ch. Kirthi and other officials on Saturday reviewed the action plan for paddy procurement.

Mr. Hari Kiran directed the officials concerned to map all the rice mills and weigh bridges within the jurisdiction of the RBKs and register the land survey details for the transparent procurement exercise.

