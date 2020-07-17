Andhra Pradesh

101 very active containment clusters in Krishna dist.

Krishna district has as many as 258 COVID containment clusters across mandals as there are over 870 active cases.

According to the district officials, of the total containment clusters, 101 are very active clusters where COVID infections were detected within the past five days.

Dormant clusters

Further, there are 96 active clusters, where the last positive cases was detected six days ago and within 14 days.

There are 61 dormant clusters where no case was reported in the past 15 days.

