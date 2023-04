101 new COVID-19 infections reported in A.P.

April 20, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh reported 101 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of active cases increased to 439 even as 52 patients have recovered in the past day. It was the second time, the daily tally crossed 100 in the recent past.

