101 grievances submitted at Spandana by NTR district

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
September 06, 2022 03:30 IST

The district administration received 101 grievances in the Spandana programme on Monday.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao who chaired the programme said that several petitioners are coming from a long distance to submit their grievances. He asked the officials to take up the cases and resolve them immediately.

Out of 101 grievances, 44 are related to revenue, 12 are related to police, nine are related to Municipal Administration and Urban Development and others.

Joint Collector S. Nupur Ajay said complaints against the contractor of the Jagananna housing layout, who collected the amount from beneficiaries but failed to complete the houses, were received.

Spandana at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation received 21 grievances.

