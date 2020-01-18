1,008 kg ganja seized, four arrested

Police seized 1,008 kg ganja being smuggled to Karnataka State from Odisha Agency area. Four persons from Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha States were arrested in connection with it.

On a tip-off, the police team, led by Chinturu CI Yuva Kumar and SI Suresh Babu, intercepted a van and seized ganja packed in 42 gunny bags on Saturday. The contraband was being transported from Allurukota in Odisha State to Bidar in Karnataka, said East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

Chinturu Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Khader Basha said four persons -- Kashempur Rakesh of Chintal, Hyderabad, vehicle driver Shivarudraiah Sami of Bidar, and two workers -- Pandra Jenna Rao of Malkangiri and Lakhan of Toglur in Karnataka State – were arrested.

Two other accused in the case -- Sunil of Bidar and Lakshman of Allurukota in Odisha -- were absconding. The Chinturu police seized ₹1.10 lakh cash from the accused, said Yetapaka Assistant Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez, who monitored the operation.

“Efforts are on to nab the main accused in the case,” said the SP.