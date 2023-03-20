10,032 village health clinics set up in Andhra Pradesh since 2019, says Health Minister

March 20, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - GUNTUR

As many as 10,032 Dr. YSR Village Health Clinics have been established in Andhra Pradesh since 2019, Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini said in the Assembly on March 20 (Monday).

Replying to a question posed by MLAs including Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Kaile Anil Kumar, Kottagulli Bhagya Lakshmi and Mopurugundu Thippeswamy, the Health Minister that the government had appointed medical professionals including 10,032 Community Health Officers (CHOs) and an equal number of ANMs at these village health clinics. “Through the Family Doctor concept, the government will provide health and medical services such as general out-patient, ante-natal care, post-natal care, anaemia, hypertension and diabetes in villages. Around 52.26 lakh people have availed of the services between the date of the soft launch of Family Doctor concept on October 21, 2022 and March 6, 2023,” Ms. Rajini said.

The Minister further said that the rural people need not go to Primary Health Centres (PHCs) for healthcare services as they can avail of the same at their doorstep as ‘Family Doctors’ are visiting every village health clinic twice a month.

Replying to another question asked by MLAs Anagani Satya Prasad, Nimmala Rama Naidu and others, the Minister informed the House that the government had entrusted the maintenance of equipment and machinery at government hospitals with M/s Cyrix Healthcare Private Limited, for which an MOU was signed by the Director of Health and Family Welfare. “The company will look after the maintenance of biomedical equipment at all public healthcare facilities, teaching hospitals, district hospitals, area hospitals, and Community Health Centres through a 24X7 centralised call centre. The company will also look after calibration, preventive maintenance and provide spare parts of the equipment,” the Minister added.