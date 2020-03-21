1,002 persons under observation in State

The number of coronavirus cases in the State touched three, and there is no casualty as yet, confirmed Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Friday night.

While 1,002 persons have been placed under observation so far, 259 of them have completed 28 days’ observation. The number of persons under home isolation stands at 704 and 39 have been admitted to hospital, he said.

“A total of 128 samples were tested, of which 107 were found to be negative. Results of 17 samples are awaited. So far, 1.33 crore households have been tracked, and foreign returnees have been advised home isolation for 14 days from the date of their return. Their health is being closely monitored and all other necessary steps are being taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to curb the menace,” Mr. Jawahar Reddy said.

The Health Department rejected rumours that a man from Visakhapatnam, who had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday night, had succumbed while undergoing treatment. Officials said that the patient is being treated at hospital and cautioned people against believing fake messages being circulated on social media.