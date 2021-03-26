Andhra Pradesh

10,000 vaccine doses administered at Manipal

Manipal Hospitals has stated that it has administered over 10,000 vaccines against COVID-19 since the launch of vaccination programme in private hospitals.

Hospital Director Kantipudi Sudhakar said that an average of 700 doses of vaccine were administered to the beneficiaries since February 25.

“We have been receiving people from across several districts. All the recipients of the vaccine are absolutely safe and sound post-inoculation. Out of the total 10,000 registrations 1,554 were of people aged between 45 and 59 and 6,340 were of the 60+ years age group. We also had 1,000 frontline workers and 1,554 healthcare workers who got vaccinated,” he said.

