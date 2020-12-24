10,000 CC cameras to come up in Chittoor

CHITTOOR

24 December 2020 02:39 IST

Aim is to achieve zero crime rate in next 100 days, say police

The Chittoor police have embarked on a massive target to install about 10,000 CC cameras under Chittoor municipal corporation limits and nearby surroundings in order to achieve zero-crime rate in the coming 100 days.

Deputy SP (Chittoor) N. Sudhakar Reddy told mediapersons here on Wednesday that at present, the number of CC cameras both under police administration and public contribution together was 1,300. The public, government departments, banks, educational institutions, function halls, commercial establishments and donors would be involved in a big way to achieve the target in a record time, the official said.

Advertising

Advertising

A massive awareness campaign would be launched in phases during the next hundred days to prompt the public and commercial groups to cooperate with the police in this mission at their respective premises.

What does the Act say?

“As per the AP Public Safety and Security Act, any public or private outlet, which attracts more than hundred persons, should compulsorily have CC camera surveillance. Violation of this would result in issuing a notice the concerned party with a fine up to ₹10,000. If the same premises continue to ignore the norm, the fine would be up to ₹25,000. As this provision is not known to many in the public and even government sector, we want to raise awareness on these before taking corrective steps,” Mr Sudhakar Reddy said.

‘Positive response’

The Deputy SP expressed happiness that within a few hours of launching the “Memu Saitham” public awareness programme on Wednesday, there was immense response from public and officials of various banks and educational institutions.

For public convenience, the police would arrange good-quality equipment at a nominal price of ₹10,000-₹12,000 through authorized dealers and vendors.

Apart from tackling the regular crimes such as chain-snatching, physical assaults, traffic violations, the CC cam network is need of the hour for merchants. “Silent crimes such as drug pedalling, eve-teasing and ragging at the educational institutions would also be checked effectively. We will also hold a series of meetings at the colleges as and when the COVID-19 situation begins to ease out,” Mr Sudhakar Reddy said.