10,000 cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours in State

Daily test positivity rate rises to 24%

The State reported 10,057 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. It was the biggest single-day tally in the past 238 days since June 6, 2021.

During the same period, eight deaths were reported taking the toll to 14,522.The total number of cases reported so far increased to 21,27,441. The daily test positivity rate of the 41,713 samples tested in the past day was 24.11%, the highest in the past 247 days and close to the rate the State witnessed when its daily cases peaked at 24,000 on May 16.

In just 14 days, the daily test positivity rate increased from 1.6% to 24.1%while an average of 36,000 samples are tested every day.

Active cases jumped to 44,935 and a majority (42.2%) of them were in Chittoor and Visakhapatnam districts. Visakhapatnam, which has been seeing the highest infections daily, reported three deaths in the past day.

Chittoor, Guntur, Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported one death each.Visakhapatnam district reported 1,827 fresh cases. It was followed by Chittoor (1,822), Guntur (1,261), East Godavari (1,290), Anantapur (1,093), Prakasam (1,131), Nellore (1,062), Kadapa (644), Kurnool (452), Srikakulam (407), Vizianagaram (382), Krishna (332) and West Godavari (216).

The district tallies were as follows:East Godavari (2,98,544), Chittoor (2,59,462), Guntur (1,83,664), West Godavari (1,81,245), Visakhapatnam (1,69,013), Anantapur (1,61,558), Nellore (1,50,360), Prakasam (1,41,022), Srikakulam (1,26,501),Kurnool (1,26,153), Krishna (1,23,425), Kadapa (1,18,139) and Vizianagaram (85,460).