10,000 acres of ganja plantations destroyed in Andhra Pradesh in 2023

December 26, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh police have destroyed ganja plantations in around 10,000 acres in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region and small pockets in other districts in the year 2023.

Steps are being taken to check ganja cultivation and provide alternative livelihood options to the tribal farmers, says Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

“The police, in association with Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), have launched a drive against ganja cultivation and smuggling in the State. Drones are being used to take satellite images of ganja plantations,” says the DGP.

The police, SEB, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Forest, Prohibition and Excise, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Revenue and other departments are participating in the drive against ganja, which also helps control crime rate.

“We are identifying ganja smugglers and peddlers active in Andhra Pradesh and the ones from Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and other States who have links with the farmers here. People who are consuming the contraband regularly are also being identified,“ says Mr. Rajendranath Reddy.

Ganja plantations have been destroyed in more than 250 villages in 11 mandals this year. Raids were also conducted in Kolambanda, Kothuru, Pothurajugunnala, Goddugurralamitta, Kotharegallu, Kothakonda, Bothili, Rachaveedhi, G.K. Veedhi, G. Madugula and other habitations.

“The government is taking all measures to check ganja cultivation in the State and encourage the tribal farmers to undertake other crops, apart from providing jobs to youth and develop tribal habitations,” the DGP says.

Alternative livelihood

As part of the drive, the government is providing alternative livelihood to tribal people by distributing seeds and imparting the necessary training to farmers in raising other crops.

“Cultivation of coffee, mango, strawberry, dragon fruit, cashew and other varieties is being promoted. Besides, farmers are being encouraged to cultivate horticulture crops, which are suited for the forest areas. We are coordinating with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), horticulture, ITDA and agriculture officials to provide alternative livelihood options to the tribal people,” says the DGP.

To wean away the youth from the illicit ganja trade, training was given to about 1,000 youth to get jobs in various government departments. Around 100 people from the tribal villages have landed jobs in private companies.

Under The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, about 2.50 lakh acres were distributed to 1.13 lakh tribal people in the Agency area.

“The enforcement of regulations against the ganja cultivation and its trade will be tightened further. The police are registering cases against ganja cultivators, suppliers and smugglers,” says the DGP.

Instructions have been given to the Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) of Police and the Superintendents of Police (SPs) to identify ganja addicts, suppliers and smugglers in their respective districts.

Focus on Odisha

Smugglers are transporting ganja in small quantities from Odisha, where the tribal people are cultivating the crop. The traders are also focussing on Odisha where cultivation is more.

The smugglers are shifting the contraband through Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna and West Godavari and Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district in Andhra Pradesh to Telangana, Tamil Nadu and other States.

“We are mounting pressure on our counterparts in Odisha to take up the drive and stop ganja cultivation in the forests in the neighbouring State,” says Mr. Rajendranath Reddy.

The police are also focussing on rowdy, history and suspect sheeters who are addicted to ganja and active in the illicit trade, he adds.