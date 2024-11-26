1000-year-old art ‘Tholu Bommalata’ disappearing fast, say artists

“There is no livelihood for senior leather puppetry artists and the younger generation is not interested to come into the profession after seeing our travails,” say puppetry artists.

‘Tholu Bommalata’ was famous in East Godavari, Ananthapuram, Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore and other districts. About 10,000 leather puppet makers used to give performances a few years ago, but now the number of leather puppetry artists has come down in the State, says the artists.

Many grandparents, students and kids were seen glued to the screen, when a troupe of puppetry artists presented a show on ‘Ramayanam’ at Gandhi Shilpi Bazar being organised by Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium here.

“We used to watch ‘Tholu Bommalatalu’ along with our family members in our village when we were 10-years-old. Artists used to play ‘Mahabharatam’, ‘Ramayanam’, ‘Sundarakanda’ and other divine stories. After a long time I enjoyed a puppetry show,” said seventy-year-old Kamala of Pamarru in Krishna district.

Students were seen enquiring artists about making of leather puppets and a few extended financial help to the troupe at the exhibition.

“Leather puppetry artists will recall the mythological stories and era of the great rulers to the younger generation. Government should extend support for the 1000-year-old art, which is losing its shine,” said N. Ramaraju of Guntur.

“About 400 artists used to perform leather puppetry shows from Narsaraopet and Palnadu areas. But, now the number of artists has come down to 40 and is still falling,” artist Vanaparthi Chinna Anjaneyulu told The Hindu on Tuesday.

He requested the government to utilise puppetry art for sponsoring the State and Central government schemes, through Department of Culture, Information and Public Relations, Endowments, Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium and other departments and give some support to the dying art.

“I learnt puppetry art from my grandparents when I was eight years old. I performed in many shows in A.P., Telangana, Tamil Nadu and other States. We used to play shows the entire nights during festivals in villages,” recalled puppetry artist V. Nagendramma.

“For the first time I have seen a puppetry show and enjoyed a lot. I had read about ‘Tholu Bommalata’ only in books and now I have watched ‘Ramayanam’ live,” said V. Dinesh, a Class X student.