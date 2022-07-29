1,000 students land jobs in pool campus drive in Vizianagaram

Students during the pool campus drive at Lendi Engineering College in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

July 29, 2022 18:51 IST

As many as 1,000 students of engineering and conventional degree background have got placements in the Amazon during a ‘pool campus drive’ taken by Lendi Institute of Technology and Management in Vizianagaram, its principal V.V.Rama Reddy has said.

Dean (Training and Placement) G. Prakash Babu said students from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Parvatipuram took part in the drive exclusively conducted by the Amazon for its human resources wings in Bengaluru.

Mr. Rama Reddy said the students had got an annual salary package of ₹3.2 lakh, along with ₹75,000 as initial bonus. College vice-principal Tammneni Haribabu and coordinator (training and placements) P. Jagannath Varma congratulated the students.