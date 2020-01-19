1,000 special buses to run today

In order to clear Sankranti rush, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be operating around 1,000 buses on Sunday.

The buses, including regular and special services, will be operated from various depots across the State, the RTC officials said.

APSRTC Executive Director (ED-Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy said that about 200 special buses have been planned from the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), Vijayawada on Sunday evening for the convenience of passengers. “Besides, about 250 regular buses will be operated from PNBS. RTC will arrange additional buses depending on demand,” Mr. Reddy said.

Vijayawada Regional Manager (RM) Nagendra Prasad said that 22 special buses would be operated from Chennai, 15 buses to Bengaluru and about 160 buses to Hyderabad.

TSRTC services

TSRTC Assistant Traffic Manager P. Shyam Sunder said that 182 special buses and 212 regular services would be operated to various destinations in Telangana from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

“We planned buses from Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Machilipatnam, Amalapuram, Ongole, Guntur and other places to clear Sankranti rush,” Mr. Shyam Sunder told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway (SCR) is running many special trains to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities.

“We have planned special trains for the next three days,” a railway officer said.

Private travel operators are also running buses to the neighbouring States, and heavy rush was seen at the boarding points since Saturday.