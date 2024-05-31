GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

1,000 police personnel and 1,500 staff deployed for counting of votes in Prakasam district

Training sessions are being held for counting staff, says Collector; 200 CCTV cameras have been installed and security arrangements made to prevent untoward incidents

Published - May 31, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Nellore

N.S.Chowdary
Prakasam Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and SP Garud Sumit Sunil addressing the media in Ongole on Friday.

Prakasam Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and SP Garud Sumit Sunil addressing the media in Ongole on Friday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Around 2,400 agents, 1,500 counting staff and 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for counting of votes at the Rise Engineering College on the outskirts of Ongole, Prakasam District Election Officer and Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has said.

Addressing the media along with Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil at the Collectroate on May 31 (Friday), the Collector said all arrangements were in place to ensure smooth counting of votes on June 4.

The Collector said 14 tables had been set up at each counting centre for eight Assembly constituencies in the district. One Counting Supervisor (Gazetted), one Counting Assistant and a Micro-Observer will attend to each table.

One Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), one Counting Supervisor (gazetted), two Counting Officers will attend each table for postal ballot counting. Each table will have one Supervisor and one ARO for Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS).

The staff deployed for counting of votes are undergoing training in phases. The first round of randomisation process was completed on May 22, the second phase will be conducted on June 2 and third phase will be held before June 4.

The Collector said separate parking spaces had been arranged for the candidates and agents and special vehicles would pick them up at the parking lot and drop them at the counting centre. A medical camp is also being set up for emergency.

Special measures have been taken to ensure barricades at the counting centres, deployment of adequate security forces, uninterrupted power supply, food and accommodation facilities.

SP Garud Sumit Sunil said that 200 CCTV cameras had been installed and adequate security arrangements had been made to prevent untoward incidents on the counting day.

“Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC will be in force on the day of counting. Special arrangements have been made in the villages identified as critical,” he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Ongole

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.