1,000 liquor botttles seized, seven arrested in separate cases

Contraband seized during raids on AP-Telangana border

In a major operation, the police seized about 1,000 bottles of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) valued at about ₹6 lakh, being smuggled from Telangana, in separate cases on Friday.

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vakul Jindal said the personnel seized ₹1.73 lakh cash, arrested seven persons and seized four vehicles.

The police conducted raids on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana borders and seized the liquor stocks. The accused were shifting the liquor in different ways, Mr. Jindal said.

During vehicle checks, the Jaggaiahpet police seized a four-wheeler in which the accused were smuggling 604 bottles by concealing them in cotton beds. They arrested D. Jaya Bharat Reddy and Sk. Kasim and hunt is on for the remaining accused.

In another raid at Muktyala village, police arrested P. Koteswara Rao, B. Madhusudhan, K. Shravan and Nani, and recovered 302 bottles from their possession. Police seized ₹1.73 lakh cash from them, the ASP said.

Police confiscated 95 bottles in a separate raid at Brahmamattapalli village in Chandarlapadu mandal and arrested T. Narasimha Rao and one smuggler, Narasimha Rao.