1,000 kg ganja seized in East Godavari

Police officials inspect the seized ganja in Kakinada on Monday.

KAKINADA

08 November 2021 23:34 IST

Five-member gang from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh held

The Chintoor Division police on Sunday arrested a five-member inter-State gang and seized 1,000 kg of ganja at Gollagudem junction under Mothugudem police limits in East Godavari district. The gang was produced before the media on Monday.

The contraband was seized while it was being allegedly transported from Odisha Agency to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh via Chintoor Agency.

The accused have been identified as Manmohan Patel and Mohammad Haran of Madhya Pradesh and Robin Mandal, Amrutha Biswas, and Basudev Mandal of Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

Speaking to newsmen here on Monday, East Godavari SP M. Raveendranath Babu said the gang was allegedly transporting ganja in a lorry that was loaded with cattle feed. The total worth of ganja is estimated at ₹1 crore.

The gang was caught during the regular vehicle check. The police registered a case and investigation is on.