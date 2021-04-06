‘1,000 beds identified for COVID treatment in Krishna’

VIJAYAWADA

06 April 2021 22:43 IST

An equal number being arranged for COVID Care Centres

With the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 infections in the district, 1,000 beds in government and private hospitals are being set up and a thousand more beds for COVID Care Centres are being arranged, said officials.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz conducted a review meeting on COVID-19 here on Tuesday. He asked officials concerned to arrange 1,000 beds for COVID-19 treatment in government and private hospitals across the district.

He said 19 hospitals, including Government General Hospital, District Hospital in Machilipatnam, Pinnameneni Siddhartha Medical College Hospital, Nimra Medical College Hospital and others, were being readied.

Joint Collector L. Siva Shankar said that 1,000 beds were identified in hospitals and arrangements were under way to set up COVID Care Centres. He said the district level control room would be set up which will guide COVID-19 patients. He said so far 2,80,000 vaccine doses were administered in the district.

The district has 1,560 active cases as of Tuesday morning.