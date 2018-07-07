1,000 acres for manufacturing zone on Masula coast finalised

The Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) on Saturday finalised 1,000 acres of land at Buddalapalem and Kakarlapudi villages near the proposed deep-sea port area to set up the Integrated Logistics and Manufacturing Zone (ILMZ).

The logistics experts led by CONCOR Chairman and Managing Director V. Kalyana Rama on Saturday inspected the site.

Railway connection

“The project is being designed in such a way that it will be the country’s first ILMZ, offering all means of logistics support to the small-scale industries that will be set up in the zone. However, the first phase of investment is yet to be finalised,” Mr. Kalyana Rama told The Hindu. In an interaction with the newsmen and Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Vice-Chairman P. Wilson Babu,

Mr. Kalyana Rama has said that the CONCOR has already informed the MUDA on the requirements and preferences of the infrastructure facilities to speed up the project.

“The CONCOR is eagerly waiting to begin the project. Our previous projects — industrial zone at Katuva in Delhi and Tihi park in Madhya Pradesh — have attracted foreign investors. The proposed site for the ILMZ on the Masula coast has a unique facility of a direct railway connection,” he added.

In 2017 December, the CONCOR had signed a pact with the State government to set up the Integrated Logistics and Manufacturing Zone, for which initially the site at Kona village was identified but later the idea has been dropped.

Private land

“The proposed site for the ILMZ is private land. It has been decided to go for ‘land purchasing scheme’ to gather the 1,000 acres under our jurisdiction,”

Mr. Wilson Babu said. Apart from the port, the CONCOR’s Integrated Logistics and Manufacturing Zone is the first project to come up in the Machilipatnam Industrial Corridor.