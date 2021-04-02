100 stray monkeys from Tanuku released into forest

They were caught by the civic body following complaints from public

Officials of the Forest Department released about 100 monkeys detained in cages in Tanuku town of West Godavari district into the forests. The released monkeys were in good health condition, the officers said.

Following complaints from the public that monkeys were attacking them and causing nuisance in the town and the surrounding areas, the local municipal authorities reportedly caught the animals and detained them in cages. They arranged staff to take care of the animals.

However, members of the animal care and animal rescue team took the matter to the notice of West Godavari District Collector and the Forest Department authorities, who swung into action on Thursday. The animal rescue team members argued that monkeys would die due to lack of food and water, if detained in cages, and urged the officials to release them immediately.

The Forest and Municipal officials along with the veterinary doctor visited the monkeys at Kommai Cheruvu Gattu area, where they were kept. A veterinary doctor said all the animals were in good health, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO-Wildlife Management) C. Selvam.

“The monkeys were shifted to Dubacherla in vehicles, and were released into nearby forests. There is monkey menace in some areas. Public can drive them away, but should not detain and torture the animals,” Mr. Selvam said.