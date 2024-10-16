GIFT a SubscriptionGift
100 pregnant women shifted to hospitals in Prakasam district amid heavy rain forecast

Prakasam Collector urges pregnant women to stay indoors during heavy rain and sets up 13 relief centers in Ongole

Published - October 16, 2024 08:44 am IST - Ongole

The Hindu Bureau
Prakasam District Collector A. Thameem Ansaria speaking to cyclone-affected families, who are taking shelter at ZP High School in Kothapatnam, on Tuesday night.

Prakasam District Collector A. Thameem Ansaria speaking to cyclone-affected families, who are taking shelter at ZP High School in Kothapatnam, on Tuesday night. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

With heavy rain forecast, Prakasam Collector A. Thameem Ansaria on October 15 (Monday) asked the officials to take measures to prevent any loss of life, with a focus on pregnant and lactating women.

She appealed to the people not to venture out of home for the next three days unless it is an emergency. She urged the expectant mothers to get admitted to the nearby hospitals.

District Medical Officer of Health (DMHO) D. Suresh Kumar said 385 pregnant women were identified, of which 101 women were shifted to community health centres or hospitals.

Relief centres set up

Kesavaraju Kunta, Balineni Bharath Colony, Balaram Colony, Pragathi Nagar, Bathulavani Kunta, Indira Colony, Vaddevani Kunta, Nethaji Nagar and Mother Theresa Colony were identified as inundated areas. Necessary steps have been taken to clear stagnant water from these low-lying areas.

The district administration has set up 13 relief centres at schools, colleges, churches and other buildings in Ongole. Medical camps have been set up.

