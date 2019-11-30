100 Krishna rice millers jump on tech bandwagon

Nearly one hundred rice millers have shifted to the new method of milling paddy in Krishna district, installing the Startex machinery to process the fine rice targeted to be supplied through the Public Distribution System from April next.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani and Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha reviewed the situation at a meeting with rice millers in Vijayawada on Thursday.

In all, 200 millers have been told to embrace the new technology based on the recommendations by AP Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director A. Suryakumari.

“The State government will release stocks to the millers in accordance with their newly enhanced processing capacity. It has been targeted to process 1.6 lakh tonnes fine rice from the paddy cultivated during kharif 2019-20,” said the I&PR Minister.

The district authorities have fixed a target of supplying 3.09 lakh tonnes rice to the Food Corporation of India.

According to an official release, ground has been prepared to procure 10 lakh tonnes in the district. The total yield is estimated at 14 lakh tonnes.

Border check-posts

The rice millers who have shifted to the new technology sought necessary action to prevent the procurement of paddy by outsiders, transportation of the paddy grown in Krishna district to other States and districts.

On the measures being taken to prevent illegal transportation of paddy, Ms. Madhavilatha said check-posts have been set up on inter-State and inter-district borders and national highways to prevent transportation of the paddy procured in the district.