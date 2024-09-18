100 kg ganja seized in Chintoor, two from Maharashtra held

The Chintoor police on Wednesday arrested two persons from Maharashtra and seized 100 kg of ganja worth ₹5 lakh during regular vehicle inspection in Chintoor town in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Swapnil Rathilal Koli and Akash Vilash Chawan belonging to Maharashtra have been arrested, while two other accused have absconded, said Chintoor ASP P. Pankaj Kumar Meena. The Chintoor police seized the car transporting ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra and have registered a case.