100 girl students given scholarships

One hundred girl students who passed Class IX in the Zilla Parishad high school in Kurnool have been awarded scholarships by the Coromandel International Ltd. in Kurnool.

Stressing the need for promoting education among girl children, Coromandal International Ltd. vice-president G.V. Subba Reddy said the company launched the scholarship disbursal in the Kurnool district.

Kurnool SP A. Ravikrishna, who inaugurated the programme in the Zilla Parishad conference hall here, exhorted parents to educate girl children and empower them.