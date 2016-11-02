Andhra Pradesh

100 girl students given scholarships

One hundred girl students who passed Class IX in the Zilla Parishad high school in Kurnool have been awarded scholarships by the Coromandel International Ltd. in Kurnool.

Stressing the need for promoting education among girl children, Coromandal International Ltd. vice-president G.V. Subba Reddy said the company launched the scholarship disbursal in the Kurnool district.

Kurnool SP A. Ravikrishna, who inaugurated the programme in the Zilla Parishad conference hall here, exhorted parents to educate girl children and empower them.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 2:50:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/100-girl-students-given-scholarships/article16087266.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY