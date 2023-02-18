100-ft Prabhalu cynosure of all eyes at Kotappakonda as lakhs have darshan on Maha Sivaratri

February 18, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOTAPPAKONDA

Devotees thronged the famous Siva temples in Palnadu, Guntur and Bapatla districts on Maha Sivaratri on Saturday. About 15 lakh are estimated to have converged on Kotappakonda, around 20 km away from Narasaraopet in Palnadu district.

“We estimate that at least four lakh devotees had the darshan of Trikoteswara shrine on the hill while another 11 lakh visited the foothill of Kotappakonda where all the big electric ‘Prabhas’ were placed,” Palnadu district SP Ravi Shankar Reddy told The Hindu on the hill.

About one lakh devotees who arrived from various places had trekked the hill on bare foot while the APSRTC buses ferried about three lakh to the hill top.

Prabhalu (a kind of chariots), some of them rising up to 100 feet, became the special attraction for the large crowd that gathered at the foothill. Many cultural events were also held there.

There were 24 Prabhalu which were more than 90-foot tall, around 60 with a height between 30 and 60 feet and more than 200 ‘mokkubadi prabhalu’ (those arranged based on a vow) and thousands of other chariots by individual families, Mr. Reddy said.

Many devotees went round the hill with the Prabhalu covering a distance of 9.5 km.

Police imposed regulations to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Over 4,500 personnel were deployed for security at various shrines in the district, he said.

Collector joins queue

Meanwhile, Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti travelled on an RTC bus and had darshan at Trikoteswara Swamy temple by going in a general queue. He interacted with the devotees and took their feedback on the arrangements made by the district administration.

The APSRTC operated 675 buses at Kotappakonda besides 60 Saptagiri Express buses from TTD deployed on the ghat road here.

Special arrangements were also made to ensure a hassle-free darshan for devotees at Amaravati, Quarry, near Sangam Jagarlamudi in Guntur district, Satrasala, Terala, Daida and Mannepalli in Palnadu district and Govada, Aravapalli and Tsundur in Bapatla district.