100-foot-tall YSR statue to be installed at Polavaram

It will be unveiled by the end of 2021: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has agreed to the suggestion made by Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar to install a huge statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Polavaram in recognition of his untiring efforts in taking the national project forward.

Making the suggestion in the Assembly on Wednesday, Mr. Anil Kumar also requested the Chief Minister to name the project after YSR.

The Chief Minister said he would get a 100-foot-tall statue of his father built and unveil it during the inaugural function of the project towards the end of 2021.

He stated that almost all the project clearances were obtained during the YSR regime and more than 90% of the land needed for the construction of the left and right main canals was acquired during the same period.

Dig at Naidu

Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu went on a foundation-laying spree later, but utterly failed in achieving a reasonable progress, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged.

Polavaram (ST) MLA T. Balaraju alleged that Mr. Naidu had visited the project several times to take kickbacks, whereas YSR did commendable work well before Mr. Naidu even realised the project’s importance.