‘100 Days Preparation Plan’ set in motion at KGBVs

November 14, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday urged teachers and staff at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) to work efficiently and ensure that the students of Class 10 and Intermediate achieve 100% pass percentage.

Speaking at the workshop titled ‘100 Days Preparation Plan’, for Girl Child Development Officers (GCDOs), Contract Residential Teachers (CRTs) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Mr. Rao urged the staff to instil confidence in the students by preparing them well for the approaching exam season.

He said that a special time-table had been formulated to help slow-learners; preparation of study material, division of chapters for conducting weekly exams, daily tests in all subjects, and other strategies were devised.

The subject teachers have been asked to strictly follow the time-table, conduct weekly exams and evaluate the answer scripts and adopt remedial teaching. The Principals are expected to oversee effective implementation of the plan. They would closely monitor the plan, analyse and evaluate the result and discuss it with the CRTs and PGTs, he added.