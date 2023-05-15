ADVERTISEMENT

100 days of Yuvagalam: TDP leaders break coconuts at Alipiri

May 15, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

TDP leaders, led by former MLA M. Sugunamma, break coconuts and offer prayers at Alipiri on Monday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Monday broke coconuts at Alipiri, in the foothills of Tirumala, to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara for their national general secretary Nara Lokesh, whose ‘Yuvagalam’ walkathon completed 100 days in the State.

Former MLA and assembly constituency in-charge M. Sugunamma, who led a procession of party cadre on the arterial roads to celebrate the occasion, said she prayed for an end to the present rule in Andhra Pradesh and for the successful completion of Yuvagalam across the State. TUDA former chairman and parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav said the cadre broke 101 coconuts to symbolise the entry of the walkathon into its 101 st day.

Party observer Surendra Kumar, State media coordinator Sridhar Varma and corporator R.C. Munikrishna said the party would leave no stone unturned in making Nara Chandrababu Naidu the Chief Minister again.

