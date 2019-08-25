Andhra Pradesh

‘₹100 crore will be released for VIMS’

Health Minister directs official to appoint staff required for the institute

Minister for Health and Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas has directed Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy to immediately appoint the staff required for the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

The Health Minister visited VIMS along with Ministers Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao and Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday.

VIMS Director K. Satyavara Prasad gave a PowerPoint presentation on the status of the hospital to the Ministers.

The Health Minister said that he would strive to develop VIMS on the lines of NIMS and SVIMS by taking the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He recalled that the foundation stone for VIMS was laid by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. He announced that ₹100 crore would be released for development of VIMS and payment of staff salaries.

Anakapalle MP B.V. Satyavathi, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, District Collector V. Vinay Chand, MLA s and District Medical and Health Officer S. Tirupathi Rao were among those who participated.

