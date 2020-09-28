₹100 cr. sanctioned for Amaravati-Anantapur express highway project

VIJAYAWADA

28 September 2020 23:09 IST

It will be utilised for land acquisition

The State government on Monday gave administrative sanction for ₹100 crore to acquire land for the Amaravati-Anantapur express highway project, according to G.O. 312 issued by Principal Secretary (transport, roads and buildings) M.T. Krishna Babu.

G.O. issued

The G.O. said the alignment of the proposed access-controlled Amaravati (Chilakaluripet)-Anantapur expressway has been approved by the Land Acquisition Committee during its tenth meeting held in April and the total cost of the land acquisition has been estimated to be ₹2,231 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

The government would provide the land owned by it free of cost and bear 50% of the cost to be incurred for acquiring additional land.

A sum of ₹100 crore is being provided towards land acquisition during the current financial year, the Government Order said.

The amount will be deposited with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as soon as the award for compensation under Section 3(G) of National Highways Act is finalised by the competent authority for land acquisition.