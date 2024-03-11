GIFT a SubscriptionGift
100 CAPF companies deployed in Andhra Pradesh for General Elections 2024

March 11, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Centre has deployed 100 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies to various districts in the State to ensure the smooth conduct of the ensuing general elections.

Recently, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy asked Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, during a video conference, to provide 465 CAPF companies to the State for the elections.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said that 100 companies from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and others were deployed to the State.

“We are using the central forces for confidence-building measures in the districts across the State,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

“More Central forces companies will be allotted to A.P. shortly, and the CAPF companies will be distributed to the districts as per the requirement,” the DGP said.

Meanwhile, Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been organising flag march programmes in the Assembly constituencies to build voters’ confidence in the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The police officers were appealing to the voters to exercise their franchise. Flag march programmes were conducted in Krishna, NTR Commissionerate, Eluru, West Godavari and other districts.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / General Elections 2024

