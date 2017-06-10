100 arrows in 15 minutes is Shivani’s target!

Cherukuri Dolly Shivani is just five years and two months, and she is preparing to shoot 100 arrows in just 15 minutes from a distance of 10 metres!

This child archer from the Volga Archery Academy had entered the India Book of Records by punching 388 points in the recurve segment in two distances – seven and five meters – in 2015.

“This is a new record and we have invited the editors of both the Limca Book of Records and India Book of Records to witness Shivani’s attempt in the third week of July,” says academy chairman Cherukuri Satyanarayana and father of the archer.

“Shivani has already begun training under the watchful eyes of academy’s head coach Laguri Chandrasekhar,” he said.

“Speed is the key for this record-setting attempt. Shivani is proficient at releasing arrows on the face of the target for 30 minutes non-stop! She will not go beyond the blue circle (in the target),” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

He said as per the rules of the Archery Association of India and World Archery Federation (FITA), six arrows should be released in four minutes. “In an Olympic round, one arrow should be fired in 20 seconds. Shivani, as of now, is shooting 95 arrows in 15.4 seconds,” he said.

‘Youngest medallist’

When she was four years and 10 months old, she had become the youngest national medallist by winning two bronze medals and one silver in the u-9 compound segment of the 1st mini archery nationals held in Tirupati in 2016.

She won a bronze each in the individual Olympic round and mixed event partnering Srikar. She also won silver in the 15-meter individual ranking event.

Documentary

Shivani drew the attention of the world when a crew from Walt Disney Productions made a 21-minute documentary on the child prodigy, which was screened at the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham recently.

“This short film, directed by Jaime Dobie, is all set to be screened at the AFI DOCs film festival in Washington DC next week,” Mr. Satyanarayana added.