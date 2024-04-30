10-year rigorous imprisonment for accused in gang rape case

April 30, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Mahila Sessions Court here, awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment for two accused, who detained and raped a 37-year-old woman at Penamaluru in Krishna district, in 2022. The accused, A. Srinivas, K. Ravi and K. Nagaraju, took the victim to their house in Auto Nagar under the pretext of giving housekeeping work and sexually abused her.

The trio held her hostage for three days in December 2022, leaving burn marks on her with cigarette butts. The court convicted Srinivas and Nagaraju on Monday, while another accused, Ravi, is in absconding, the Krishna district police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.