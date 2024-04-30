ADVERTISEMENT

10-year rigorous imprisonment for accused in gang rape case

April 30, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Sessions Court here, awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment for two accused, who detained and raped a 37-year-old woman at Penamaluru in Krishna district, in 2022. The accused, A. Srinivas, K. Ravi and K. Nagaraju, took the victim to their house in Auto Nagar under the pretext of giving housekeeping work and sexually abused her.

The trio held her hostage for three days in December 2022, leaving burn marks on her with cigarette butts. The court convicted Srinivas and Nagaraju on Monday, while another accused, Ravi, is in absconding, the Krishna district police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US