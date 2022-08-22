10-year RI for rape accused
A rape accused, Sake Mahesh, 36, was on Tuesday handed out a 10-year rigorous imprisonment by the 4th Additional Dist. Sessions Judge/Family Court Judge D. Tirumala Rao in Anantapur. An additional penalty of ₹1,000 was also levied on the convict and in case he fails to pay that amount, he has to undergo another 3 moths of simple imprisonment.
The incident occurred on October 12, 2021 at Gasikavaripalli village in Bukkapatnam Mandal of the district. A case was registered the same day, and Public Prosecutor B. Sujana argued the case. The Disha Police Station DSP A. Srinivasulu and Mahila Police Station personnel fast-tracked the investigation.
