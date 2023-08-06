ADVERTISEMENT

10-year-old survives by clinging on to pipeline after being ‘pushed’ from Gowtami-Godavari bridge near Ravulapalem

August 06, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST

The girl called ‘100’ for help while precariously balancing herself, following which police rushed to the spot and rescued her; she claimed that her sister and mother fell into the river below after being pushed by her mother’s live-in partner

The Hindu Bureau

The girl saved herself from falling into the river below by holding on to a pipeline till help arrived at the Gowtami-Godavari bridge at Ravulapalem in Konaseema district in the small hours of Sunday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

In a miraculous survival, a 10-year-old girl managed to cling on to a pipeline running under the Gowtami-Godavari road bridge at Ravulapalem and save herself from falling into the river below till help arrived, after allegedly being pushed from the bridge by her mother’s live-in partner in the small hours of Sunday. She even managed to call the Police Control Room No. 100 using her mobile phone following which the police rushed to the spot and rescued her.

The girl reportedly told the police that Ulava Suresh, who had been maintaining a live-in relationship with her mother, had pushed the girl, her younger sister and her mother from the bridge and that the other two had fallen into the river.

According to a release from the DGP’s office, the family had been staying at Tadepalli in Guntur district. Suresh, who had hatched a plan to eliminate the three, had taken them to Rajamahendravaram for a trip. Around 3.50 a.m. on Sunday, Suresh took them to the bridge for clicking a photograph. Suddenly, he allegedly pushed all of them into the river and fled. However, the girl caught hold of a pipeline of the bridge and survived.

She took out the mobile phone from her trousers pocket, and alerted the Control Room police by calling ‘100’.

The Ravulapalem police reached the spot within a few minutes of receiving the call, and saved the girl. They engaged boats and expert swimmers to trace the missing persons.

The Disha and the Ravulapalem police praised the brave effort of the girl.

A hunt is on to nab the accused.

