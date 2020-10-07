10-year-old girl makes into record books by cooking

10-year-old Saanvi M. Prajit, daughter of Wing Commander Prajit Babu and Manjma, has been recognised by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for cooking the maximum number of dishes by a child.
Saanvi, a student of Navy Children School, cooked 33 food items in an hour. She prepared idilis, waffles, corn fritters, mushroom tikka, uttappam, paneer tikka and other dishes. She created the record on August 29, at the age of 10 years six months and 12 days.
Saanvi was inspired by her mother Ms. Manjma, who is a chef and a finalist of a reality cookery show. Saanvi started cooking at an early age, along with her mother and grandparents. She also participated in many children’s cookery shows. She is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.
