10 trains cancelled to facilitate non-interlocking works

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 January 2022 19:18 IST

Ten trains have been cancelled during the next few days in view of non-interlocking (NI) works at Hijli Station of Kharagpur Division for construction of the third line, according to a statement issued by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi on Sunday.

The trains cancelled are: 22853 Shalimar – Visakhapatnam Express on February 1 and 22854 Visakhapatnam – Shalimar on February 2; 22874 Visakhapatnam – Digha express on February 3 and 22873 Digha – Visakhapatnam on February 4; 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express will remain cancelled from February 1 to 4; 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express will remain cancelled from January 31 to February 3; 22853 Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Express will be cancelled on February 1 and 22854 Visakhapatnam-Shalimar Express will be cancelled on February 2.

Similarly, 12245 Howrah-Yesvantpur Duranto Express will remain cancelled on February 1 and 5; 12246 Yesvantpur-Howrah Duranto Express will remain cancelled on January 31 and February 3; 22874 Visakhapatnam-Digha Express will remain cancelled on February 3; 22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express will be cancelled on February 4; 22605 Purulia-Villupuram Bi Weekly Express will remain cancelled on February 4 and 22606 Villupuram-Purulia Bi Weekly Express will remain cancelled on February 2.

The following trains will be partially cancelled. They are: 12704 Secunderabad – Howrah Falaknuma Express, leaving Secunderabad on January 31, February 1 and 3 will run up to Bhubaneswar and will be cancelled between Bhubaneswar and Howrah. Train no. 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express will start from Bhubaneswar on February 1, 2 and 4 instead of Howrah. Hence, there will be no services of this train between Howrah and Bhubaneswar on these dates.