10 special trains temporarily cancelled

Ten special trains have been temporarily cancelled by the railways in view of poor patronisation of special trains due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The trains cancelled are: 08501 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on March 17, 24, and 31; 08502 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam special express, leaving Secunderabad on March 18 and 25 and on April 1; 08573 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on March 23 and 30; 08574 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam special express, leaving Tirupati on March 24 and 31 and 08301 Sambalpur-Banaswadi special express, leaving Sambalpur on March 18 and 25 will be cancelled, according to a statement issued by G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

The other trains cancelled are: 08302 Banaswadi-Sambalpur special express, leaving Banaswadi on March 19 and 26, 08407 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on March 19 and 26, train No. 08408 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar special express, leaving Secunderabad on March 20 and 27; 82841 Santragachchi-MGR Chennai Central Express, leaving Santragachchi on March 20 and 27 and train No. 82842 MGR Chennai Central-Santragachchi Express, leaving MGR Chennai Central, March on 21 and 28.

LHB coaches

Train no.18401/02 Puri-Okha-Puri weekly Express will run with modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, instead of existing conventional coaches, with effect from March 22 from Puri and in the return direction, from Okha, with effect from March 25. The decision has been taken by the railways to provide a secure and comfortable journey to the travelling passengers.

Safety works

The following trains will be cancelled on the nominated dates in view of proposed safety-related modernisation works in Titlagarh-Raipur section. They are: train No. 12807 Visakhapatnam-Hazarat Nizamuddin Samata Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on March 21, 12808 Hazarat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express, leaving Hazarat Nizamuddin on March 23, will be cancelled, 17481 Bilaspur-Tirupati Express, leaving Bilaspur on March 21, will be cancelled, 58530 Visakhapatnam-Durg Passenger, leaving Visakhapatnam from March 18 to 20 is cancelled and train No. 58529 Durg-Visakhapatnam Passenger, leaving Durg from March 19 to 21 will be cancelled.